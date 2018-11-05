Maximum temperature drops in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) As a thick haze engulfed the national capital two days ahead of Diwali, the maximum temperature plunged to settle at 25.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average and the lowest recorded this year so far.The minimum temperature settled at 14.8 degrees Celsius, also the lowest of the season so far, said a Met department official.Visibility was 1,000 metres at 5.30 AM which dropped to 500 meters at 8.30 AM. It again improved to 800 metres at 11.30. The humidity oscillated between 96 and 49 per cent. The Met office has forecast clear skies for tomorrow though there is likely to be mist and shallow fog in the morning. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 27 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 29.7 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI PLB RT