Maximum temperature in Delhi settles at 25.8 deg C

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Mainly clear skies prevailed in the national capital on Friday with the maximum temperature rising to settle at 25.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, said a Met department official. The humidity oscillated between 93 and 49 per cent. The Met office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Saturday. "There will be mist in the morning. The skies will be overcast. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 26 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said. The maximum day temperature in the national capital on Thursday was 24.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, as many parts of the city were lashed by rains and hailstorm.