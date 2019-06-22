Maximum temperatures hover above average in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 22 (PTI) The maximum temperatures rose slightly and hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Saturday, the Met office said.Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 41.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal limits, a Meteorological Department report said.In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius, up four notches against normal while Hisar recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius.Karnal's maximum temperature settled at 40 degrees Celsius while Narnaul recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani, too, experienced a hot day at 41.3 degrees Celsius.Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal limits.The maximum temperature in Ludhiana settled at 39 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the average while Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal limits. PTI SUN RHL