Maximum temperatures hover close to normal across Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) The maximum temperatures hovered close to normal limits across Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, the Met office said.Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 34.8 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department report said here.In Haryana, Ambala registered a high of 34.6 degrees Celsius while Hisar, which was lashed by rain during the day, recorded a maximum of 34.4 degrees Celsius.Karnal's maximum temperature settled at 32 degrees Celsius while Narnaul recorded a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius.In Punjab, Amritsar received rain on Sunday and recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius.The maximum temperature in Ludhiana settled at 33.1 degrees Celsius while Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius.Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the two states on July 31 and August 1, according to the MeT department forecast. PTI SUN RHL