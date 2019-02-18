Maximum temps fall after light rains in parts of Punjab, Hry

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) Maximum temperatures dropped by a few notches after light rains in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, the Met office said. Parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, have been receiving light rains for the past three days, the Meteorological department officials said. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, which was two notches below normal limits, they said. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 20.9 degrees Celsius, down one notch against normal limits, while the maximum temperature in Ludhiana was recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius, down six notches against the normal, the Met officials said. Patiala's maximum settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal limits, they said. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius, down two degrees, while the maximum temperature in Hisar was 24 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, they said. Karnal registered a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius, down one notch against the normal, the MeT officials said. The minimum temperatures on Monday settled in the range of 8 degrees to 12 degrees Celsius at most places in the two states, they said. The weatherman has forecast more rains in the two states on Wednesday. PTI SUN AD CK