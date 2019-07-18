Maximum temps hover below normal in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) The maximum temperatures in Haryana, Punjab and their joint capital Chandigarh Thursday hovered below normal limits, the meteorological department said. The maximum in Chandigarh was recorded at 32.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal limits, it said. Ambala in Haryana, too, recorded a high of 32.8 degrees Celsius, down one degree against the normal, the MeT department said. Karnal registered a high of 30 degrees Celsius, four notches below the average, it said. Bhwani and Hisar also recorded below normal maximums of 32.9 degrees Celsius and 33.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said. Narnaul, which received 71 mm rainfall during the day, recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal limits, it said. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal. Ludhiana and Patiala recorded below normal maximums of 32.7 degrees Celsius and 32.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rains at a few places in the two states for Friday. PTI SUN ADCK