May not be able to attend Science Congress in 2021: Smriti Irani

Jalandhar, Jan 5 (PTI) Union minister Smriti Irani Saturday said she wasn't sure if she would be available to attend the inauguration of the Indian Women Science Congress in 2021 to which she has been invited.Addressing the inaugural session of the Women Science Congress here, she also said 2019 will not be an easy year.She said Vijay Laxmi Saxena, the president-elect of the Indian Women Science Congress for 2020-21, had invited her for a session in 2021."I don't know the scientific probability of me being around in 2021. But, nonetheless, I accept her invitation with grace and gratitude," she said.With the opposition trying to regroup, the BJP-led government is seeking a second term in the Lok Sabha election expected to be held in April-May this year.Irani had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 polls from Amethi against Congress party president Rahul Gandhi."I have a 15-year-old who is preparing for her tenth Board (exam) and my son who is in the XIIth standard, preparing for his board. I mean, 2019 is not going to be easy for anyone of us," she said.Saxena will lead the Indian Science Congress in 2021, said P P Mathur, the general secretary for scientific activities for the ISC. PTI PR ABHABH