Mayapuri violence: Maken seeks NHRC action against erring officials who 'beat up' traders

/RNew Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Congress leader and party candidate from New Delhi constituency Ajay Maken Wednesday submitted a complaint to the NHRC, seeking action against erring officials for allegedly "beating up" local scrap dealers during a sealing drive in Mayapuri on April 13.In his compliant to NHRC Secretary General Jaideep Govind, the Congress leader alleged the agencies that conducted the sealing drive used excessive force against local traders, resulting in serious injuries to a number of people."Workshop owners and workers were beaten up with shoes, slippers and rifle butts. This is a case of human rights violation. We have demanded an inquiry into the incident and action against the erring officials," he told reporters."We have submitted video and pictorial evidence to buttress our claim," Maken said.The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Delhi Police, and Delhi Pollution Control Committee carried out the drive without any prior intimation, at a time when the traders were offering prayers on the occasion of Baisakhi, he alleged."The action coincided with the the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy," he said and posed, "If police will violate human rights, who will ensure our safety?"Around 14 officials, including an assistant commissioner of police, were injured during a clash between security personnel and local scrap dealers over the sealing drive in the area.The National Green Tribunal had earlier slammed the Delhi government for not acting against illegal scrap industries in Mayapuri that cause pollution.Traders claimed the green panel passed the order without conducting a proper survey of units leading to pollution. The Mayapuri area falls under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, where Maken is fighting against BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi and AAP's Brijesh Goyal, and the sealing issue is one of the main talking points in the seat. PTI GVS NSDNSD