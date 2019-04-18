Mayawati accuses UP govt officials on poll duty of being biased towards BJP

Lucknow Apr 18 (PTI) BSP president Mayawati Thursday questioned the impartiality of officials during polling in Uttar Pradesh and demanded immediate action by the Election Commission."The role of administrative and police officials in UttarPradesh has continuously been biased towards the BJP whichaffects free and fair elections," she said in a statement."The Election Commission needs to take immediate action in this connection," she added. Referring to an incident involving Bulandshahr MP Bhola Singh, who was allegedly found seeking people's "blessing" at a polling booth, she said though the district administration restricted his movement, no action was taken against the head of the district administration who allowed him to move about in the polling area.She said during the first phase of polling on April 11, officials had acted in a biased manner because of which people belonging to the weaker sections had been stopped from voting. A complaint was then lodged but no action was taken, she added.The BSP president also thanked voters for coming out in large numbers to cast their votes. PTI SAB RAXRAX