Mayawati appoints brother, nephew to key party posts

(Eds: Correcting typo in intro) Lucknow, Jun 23 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati Sunday appointed her brother Anand Kumar as the party's national vice president and named her nephew Akash Anand as its national coordinator, a senior leader said.The decision was taken at a meeting held here, which was attended by top functionaries of the party.Amroha MP Danish Ali has been made leader of the party in Lok Sabha and its Nagina MP Girish Chandra has been appointed chief whip, he said. PTI ABN SOMSOMSOM