Mayawati asks party's lone Karnataka MLA to support Kumaraswamy govt

Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chiefMayawati has directed the lone BSP MLA in Karnataka to vote in favour of the Kumaraswamy government in the state."BSP national president Mayawati has directed the BSP MLA to vote in support of the Kumaraswamy government," the BSP chief said Sunday in a tweet. N Mahesh is the lone BSP MLA in Karnataka. The fate of the fragile HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka is likely to be decidedon the assembly floor on Monday.State Governor Vajubhai Vala had on Friday asked the state chief minister twice to wrap up the ongoing debate on his trust motion in the assembly, which, however, failed to conclude the proceeding on the day. The Kumaraswamy's government has been hit by a spate of resignations by the party's rebel MLAs.PTI NAV RAXRAX