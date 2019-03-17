Mayawati campaigning for Mulayam at his home turf an insult to SP patriarch: UP Dy CM

Lucknow, Mar 17 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati campaigning for SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at his home turf would be an insult to the socialist stalwart, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said Sunday. "Recently I came across new reports that BSP chief Mayawati may campaign and seek vote for SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in SP stronghold Mainpuri," said Maurya."If this actually happens, it will amount to a severe insult to a socialist stalwart like Mulayam Singh Yadav," he added."If Mayawati is going to seek vote for Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri, I feel Akhilesh Yadav is deliberately indulging in insulting and humiliating his father," Maurya told PTI here. Maurya rued that Akhilesh Yadav is bent upon "insulting his father" time and again."In the run up tothe 2017 UP assembly polls, Akhilesh Yadav had insulted his father by removing him from the post of party president," he said."But Mayawati seeking votes for Mulayam Singh Yadav in his bastion will be a greater insult to the socialist stalwart," he added.SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had created a flutter in the Lok Sabha last month when he said he wished to see Narendra Modi back as prime minister, a sentiment that the PM had acknowledged with folded hands."I wish that all members come back to the House," Yadav had said during the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha.And pointing to Modi, the SP founder had added he wished the BJP leader too to come back as the prime minister. His remarks had drawn applause from the treasury benches."I wish pradhan mantriji becomes pradhan mantri again," said Yadav, with UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi sitting by his side. Gandhi had appeared flustered with Yadav's remark. PTI NAV RAXRAX