Mayawati campaigning for those who disrespected Ambedkar, says Yogi

Bijnor/Farrukhabad/Auraiya (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday charged BSP president Mayawati with seeking votes for those who had disrespected Babasaheb Ambedkar. "You can see how low politics has gone. Mayawati is today campaigning for those who used to humiliate Babasaheb Ambedkar. Those who do not respect India are not worth voting for," Adityanath said, addressing an election meeting in Bijnor. The chief minister was referring to a recent joint election rally of the 'mahagathbandhan' in Rampur, in support of Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha candidate Azam Khan. Mayawati had spoken at the meet. Adityanath said the former SP and Bahujan Samajwadi Party governments did not provide houses to the poor, claiming there was shortage of funds. "Farmers were faced with immense problems, there was hunger and all the money was going into corruption," he said. Giving an account of the work done by the BJP government in the state, Adityanath said, "(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has not seen caste or religion before undertaking development works. He worked with the motto of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. Speaking at rallies in Farrukhabad and Auraiya, Adityanath said 272 seats are required to form the government at the Centre, but the SP and the BSP are contesting 37 and 38 seats respectively. "Can these parties form governments? Therefore vote for the BJP," Adityanath said. The chief minister said, "I visited several places in the country and all the people, irrespective of caste and religion, are talking about making Modi-ji the prime minister." "BJP has zero tolerance on naxalism and terrorism, whereas there are other parties which compromise on national security," Yogi said, adding that on one hand there are parties which humiliate the country's great men but the BJP respected and honoured them. PTI SAB INDIND