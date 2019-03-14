Mayawati gives final touches to list of BSP candidates

Lucknow, Mar 14 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati Thursday gave final touches to the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and discussed other important electoral issues at a party meeting here.The BSP president held a meeting with important district and divisional level leaders in Uttar Pradesh, a party release issued here said.Names of party candidates and other important electoral and political issues were discussed at the meeting, it said.The decisions taken at the meeting will be carried forward after discussions with the top leadership of alliance partner Samajwadi Party (SP), the release said.According to the feedback received during the meeting, the appeals of BSP and SP leaders have had a good impact on the people, it said.The workers of all the three parties, including the Rashtriya Lok Dal, have gotten into election mode, leaving behind their differences, to defeat the casteist and egoistical BJP at the hustings.After taking the feedback, Mayawati directed her partymen to ensure strict compliance with the model code of conduct (MCC).She also directed the party workers to ensure that birth anniversaries of party ideologues Kanshi Ram and Bhimrao Ambedkar on March 15 and April 14 respectively are observed in accordance with the MCC.The BSP president asked party workers and leaders to work wholeheartedly to ensure the victory of the BSP-SP-RLD coalition, the release said.Mayawati cautioned the leaders that the BJP will "use all tricks" to win the elections.She said the BSP-SP coalition has emerged as a strong alternative in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh and there are chances of good results.She pointed out that there was also a need to keep an eye on the EVMs.Mayawati lashed out at the ruling BJP, saying it turned out to be a master of failed promises.She said the saffron party had tried to bring "achche din" only for itself, leaving the common people high and dry. PTI SAB SMI DIVDIV