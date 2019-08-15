Mayawati greets people on Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan

Lucknow, Aug 15 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati greeted the people on the occasion of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. In a tweet, she said, "The importance of this festival (of Raksha Bandhan), which signifies the pious relationship of brother and sister, increases more in the current time when cruelty on daughters and sisters and atrocities are continuously rising. As a result, there is a wave of concern in the society." In another tweet, she greeted the people on the occasion of Independence Day and said, "This is a day for the people of the country to evaluate how many times political leaders have successfully/unsuccessfully followed the Constitution in matters of public interest and public welfare." PTI NAV SMNSMN