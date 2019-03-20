Mayawati not to contest LS polls

(Eds: Adds details, fresh intro) Lucknow, Mar 20 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati Wednesday announced that she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, but kept open the option of fighting a parliamentary bypoll later. "In view of the present circumstances and the need of the country and the interests of the party, the movement and the public, it is the need of the hour that I do not contest the Lok Sabha polls. And this is the reason that I have decided not to contest the Lok Sabha polls," Mayawati said here. But she added it would not be a problem if there is a need for her to enter Parliament later. "If it so happens that I have to get elected to the Lok Sabha later, I can contest from any seat by getting it vacated and become an MP. I will not face any problem," she said. She claimed that all she has to do is to go and file nomination papers and her party workers will ensure her victory. The BSP chief suggested that if she contests, the party workers will focus on her seat even if she forbids them, affecting the campaign in other constituencies. "Hence, winning each and every Lok Sabha seat is more important than my personal victory," Mayawati said. The BSP, the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal have entered an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the April-May Lok Sabha polls. The Congress is not part of this pact, but the alliance has said it will not field candidates in Amethi and Raebareli, the two seats that are now with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The Congress, in turn, said it will leave seven UP seats for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, an offer that was spurned by Mayawati. PTI NAV SMI DIV ASH