Mayawati reviews party's preparations for Lok Sabha polls

Lucknow, Feb 3 (PTI) BSP supremo Mayawati held a meeting on Sunday to review the preparedness of her party in various states for the upcoming parliamentary election. In an official statement, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) said, "Mayawati held a meeting to review the poll preparedness of the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In this regard, intense review was done vis-a-vis Madhya Pradesh." Instructions were also issued to party workers to rectify shortcomings and focus on preparations for the election. Hitting out at the Congress, Mayawati said, "There is significant relief among the people after the BJP could not form government in Madhya Pradesh. However, the initial work done by the new (Congress) government has not generated much satisfaction among the people. The atmosphere of oppression is still prevailing."