Mayawati visits Jaitley at AIIMS

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati visited former Union minister Arun Jaitley at the AIIMS here on Saturday and enquired about his health. According to sources, Jaitley, 66, is critical and a multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment. He is admitted at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has not issued any bulletin on Jaitley's health condition since August 10. Jaitley was admitted on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness."Went to AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of BJP veteran and former defence and finance minister Arun Jaitley. Met his family members to comfort them and prayed for his early recovery," Mayawati, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, tweeted. PTI NAB SMN