Mayawati wishes PM Modi on his birthday

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) BSP president Mayawati extended her best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Tuesday and prayed for his long life."Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the auspicious occasion of his 69th birthday and a prayer to the almighty for his longevity," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet.Modi turned 69 on Tuesday and was greeted by several top leaders from across the political spectrum. PTI SAB RC