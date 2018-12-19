Mayawati's aide rejects suggestions of BSP, SP forming alliance sans Cong

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A senior Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Wednesday rejected suggestions that his party would forge an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls without Congress. "It can never be true, no such things has happened," BSP general secretary Satish Misra told reporters outside Parliament House. There have been reports that Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav have finalised a poll pact without Congress and a formal announcement will be made on January 15, the birthday of the BSP supremo. "This is not how birthdays are celebrated. It is factually incorrect," Misra said. SP spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari also said the suggestion of an alliance without Congress was incorrect. "A few days ago, Akhilesh Yadav has said from a public forum that it will take time to finalise an alliance," he said. In Nagpur, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari too on Wednesday termed as "rumours" the reports of the BSP and the SP joining hands for the 2019 polls.PTI NAB RCJ