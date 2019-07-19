Mayor, SDMC members hold protest, say AAP govt not releasing funds

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Senior members of the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation Friday held a demonstration here, alleging that the AAP government was not releasing funds to the civic body due to which its health department has "got stalled".The protest near Chandagi Ram Akhara was led by South Delhi Mayor Sunita with Leader of House Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Standing Committee Chairman Bhupender Gupta and other members and various SDMC councillors joining in.The mayor on July 12, at a press conference, had threatened to hold a sit-in outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but the SDMC said the permission to organise a 'dharna' in front of his Flagstaff Road residence was denied by authorities.The mayor had said if the Delhi government failed to provide funds by July 18, needed for prevention and control of vector-born diseases like dengue and malaria, she would be forced to sit on protest.Mayor Sunita alleged the Delhi government is turning SDMC into a "virtual deadwood"."The Delhi government is now all out to dissipate local administration which is crucial for the flourishing of a democratic process in the city," she said.There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government.Sunita also said the "politicisation of fund allocation" goes against the basis of devolution of funds between states and urban local bodies in Delhi.Leader of House Sehrawat said SDMC's revenue during 2018-19 was Rs 3,219 crore whereas expenditure had been Rs 3,897 crore.Similarly, the expected revenue during 2019-20 is going to be Rs 3,076 crore whereas the expected expenditure will be Rs 4,880 crore, adding, how would the SDMC be able to fill the gap of Rs 1,804 crore during this fiscal.She alleged the Delhi government has been "mute" to SDMC's fund requirements."Under urban development head during 2017-18, the requested fund was Rs 644 crore and only Rs 323 crore was granted, and during 2018-19, the requested fund was Rs 621 crore whereas not even a single rupee was granted, and during 2019-20, the requested fund is Rs 849 crore whereas only Rs 80 crore has been granted," the SDMC alleged in a statement.Further for creation of capital assets and disbursement of salaries, an amount of Rs 12.8 crore was asked by SDMC, but only Rs 4.67 crore has been sanctioned, the SDMC claimed. PTI KND ABHABH