MBA student commits suicide in college hostel in Punjab

Phagwara (Punjab), Apr 20 (PTI) A student pursuing MBA at a private university here allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, police said Saturday.The deceased was identified as Jaimbali Munish (22), a resident of Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, Satnampura SHO Inspector Onkar Singh Brar said.The police said the second-year student tied a chord around his neck and hung himself from the ceiling fan of the hostel room on Friday night.Munish took the extreme step while his other inmates had gone to attend classes, the SHO said.The family of the deceased has been informed and the body taken to the local civil hospital mortuary, he added. PTI CORR VSD MAZ DPB