MCAs incorporation certificate sufficient proof of PAN/TAN: I-T deptt

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Income Tax department today said certificate of incorporation issued by the Corporate Affairs Ministry will be considered sufficient proof of PAN or TAN for corporates.

The Finance Act, 2018 amended section 139A of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and removed the requirement of issuing PAN in the form of a laminated card. "Hence, it is clarified that PAN and TAN mentioned in the COI issued by MCA shall also be treated as sufficient proof of PAN and TAN for the said company assessees," it said. An application for incorporation, allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN) and allotment of Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) may be made through a Common Application Form submitted to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in case of corporates.

The Certificate of Incorporation (COI) issued by MCA contains a mention of both PAN and TAN, the I-T department said. PTI JD ABM ABM