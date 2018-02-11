MCFL Q3 net profit jumps 3-fold to Rs 23 cr

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (MCFL) has reported a nearly three-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 22.9 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The manufacturer of chemical fertilizers had posted a net profit of Rs 7.7 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.

During the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 669 crore compared to Rs 551 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was 63.2 crore against Rs 52.4 crore in the year-ago period. PTI PRJ MKJ