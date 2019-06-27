McGraw-Hill Collaboration with Renaissance eServices Will Bring Online Medical Education Courses to Thousands of Students, Professionals in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading education solutions company in India, McGraw-Hill, has signed an agreement with Renaissance eServices Pvt. Ltd to provide access to world-class online medical education courses to doctors, medical students and healthcare professionals in India.These award-winning online courses have been developed under the aegis of The National Health Service, UK, and are certified by the respective Royal colleges. As a result of this collaboration, doctors and medical students in India will now be able to upgrade their knowledge and skills using the same courses that are used by all medical practitioners under the UK National Health Services. These courses, developed by leading clinical experts in their fields, are available in all major clinical disciplines like Acute Medicine, Anaesthesia, Diabetes, Dentistry, Emergency Medicine, Infectious Diseases, Pain Medicine, Radiology, Surgery and many more. The courses consist of highly interactive content with animations, videos and appropriate assessment. The online programs are suitable for training and continuing professional development and complement traditional learning methods."In line with our vision to unlock the potential for each learner, McGraw-Hill views this agreement as an exciting opportunity to help bridge the skill gaps in the healthcare sector," said Dr. Lalit Singh, Managing Director of India for McGraw-Hill. "The powerful combination of high-quality, authoritative content and cutting edge digital tools will help students and professionals in India retain and master the concepts they need to grow and succeed throughout their careers."By providing ways for the healthcare community in India to stay updated through e-learning, these highly regarded courses will prove beneficial for the Indian healthcare ecosystem in providing specialized and skilled professionals across the nation.About McGraw-HillMcGraw-Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that help students, parents, educators and professionals drive results. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw-Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter. PWRPWR