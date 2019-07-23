MCI, BCI, ICAR hub of education business and corruption, curtail their role: RSS body

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Medical Council of India (MCI), Bar Council of India (BCI) and the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) have become "hub of education business and related corruption", the RSS-backed Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM) has alleged and suggested overhauling these regulatory bodies. In an informal note on changes in education policy which has been circulated by it among senior government functionaries, the organisation has advocated for Sanskrit as compulsory subject till Class 8. The BSM, the offshoot of the ruling BJP's ideological parent RSS, has given as many as 19 recommendations for overhauling of the education system and making it more student centric and closer to Indian culture. It has also suggested that the Human Resource Development Ministry and the Culture Ministry should be merged as there are about 150 institutes under the Ministry of Culture that also provide education in the field of art. "It makes eminent sense for the two ministries to be clubbed. And at the time of Independence, the department of culture was under the ministry of education," the BSM said. Talking about professional courses, the RSS affiliate suggested that MCI, ICAR and BCI should not be regulators and confine themselves to setting professional standards of their respective streams. Alleging that these three bodies have "become hub of education business and corruption", the BSM suggested that their role "should be curtailed and overhauled in their respective sections of education sector." MCI, BCI and ICAR act as regulatory bodies for higher education institutions functioning in medical, legal and agriculture streams. It has also advocated for setting up of national education commission, headed by the prime minister, and with an eminent academician as the deputy chairperson. The commission should have powers over the executive. The BSM will share these recommendations with Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday at a conference organised by it. PTI JTR JTR SMNSMN