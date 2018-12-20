Mcleodganj to have no power for eight hours on Friday

(Eds: Day change in headline) Shimla, Dec 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's renowned tourist destination Mcleodganj in Kangra district will have no power supply for eight hours on Friday, a power corporation official said. Mcleodganj, the home of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, will be without power from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm on December 21 due to repair and maintenance of power lines in Gaj Power House, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation, Mcleodganj, Assistant Engineer Puneet Vatsal said Thursday. Power will also not be supplied to nearby Satovari, Naddi, Bhagsu, Nagmandir, Dharamkot and Fursatganj areas during the period, he added. PTI DJI PTI INDINDIND