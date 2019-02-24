MCX CEO Paranjape decides not to pursue second term

Specials
New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Multi Commodity Exchange of India MD and CEO Mrugank Paranjape, whose term expires on May 8, has decided not to seek a second term. It has informed the same to the board of directors of the company, MCX Ltd said in a regulatory filing. "Mrugank Paranjape, MD and CEO and a key managerial personnel of the company, whose term expires with effect from close of business hours on May 8, 2019, has decided not to pursue the opportunity of a second term as the MD and CEO of MCX," it said in a filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange. PTI RSN SHWSHW
