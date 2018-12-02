scorecardresearch
MD, VP of sugar mill booked for not clearing dues in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 2 (PTI) A managing director and vice-president of a sugar mill here were booked for allegedly not clearing dues amounting to Rs 91 crore of sugarcane farmers, police said Sunday. A case was registered against MD K Bajaj and VP Raj Singh Choudhary for not clearing dues of sugarcane growers from 2017 to November 2018, they said. The FIR was lodged on a complaint by Satish Kumar, the secretary of Cane Development Society, who alleged that the mill had failed to clear the dues by November 30. PTI CORR AAR

