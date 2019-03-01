MDMK, BJP workers clash ahead of PM visit, Vaiko arrested

Kanyakumari(TN), Mar 1 (PTI) MDMK leader Vaiko and scores of his supporters were Friday arrested after BJP and MDMK volunteers clashed in Kavalkinaru area on the border of Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts, police said.Vaiko had announced that black flags would be shownto Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest against his visitto Tamil Nadu.He gathered at Kavalkinaru along with his supportersand gave a speech listing out the alleged betrayal of thestate by the Central government on various issues includingCauvery.Even as Vaiko was speaking, MDMK and BJP cadresclashed, pelting stones at each other, police said.Police swung into action and arrested Vaiko and hisparty workers.MDMK men carried placards which read "Modi go back asyou betrayed Tamils."Police said BJP volunteers also demanded the arrest ofVaiko, adding he was spreading lies about the Centralgovernment.Police said as many as 100 people had been arrested.Vaiko and his party cadres were refused entry intoKanyakumari district by the police and stopped at the border.The Prime Minister is visiting Kanyakumari Friday toinaugurate a number of welfare projects. PTI COR SSN SS DVDV