MDMK chief Vaiko convicted in sedition case

Chennai, July 5 (PTI) MDMK chief Vaiko was on Friday convicted by a city court here in a sedition case filed in 2009 by the Tamil Nadu government. He was sentenced to simple imprisonment for a year. Judge J Shanthi held him guilty of the offence of sedition. Vaiko, who was present in the court, said he never sought any leniency. A petition was filed to suspend the conviction enabling an appeal against the order. Subsequently, the conviction and sentence were stayed for one month. Police had registered a case under section 124(A) of IPC (sedition) against Vaiko for the speech he made while releasing his book "Naan Kutram Sattugiren,"(I am Making the Accusation) in 2009.