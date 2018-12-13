MEA stepped up efforts to address trade related issues of textiles industry: Irani

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Textiles Minister Smriti Irani Thursday said the External Affairs Ministry has stepped up efforts to help the domestic industry facing trade-related challenges, including non-compliance of treaties by certain countries.While addressing a CII conference here, the minister said the domestic market also holds enormous potential for textiles industry.The minister said she has brought to notice of the External Affairs Ministry certain issues that the industry has raised with regards to challenges and non-compliance of treaties by some nations."We have been extremely grateful that the MEA has also stepped up and put in its own efforts to bring resolutions for the industry," Irani said.She, however, did not elaborate.The minister also stressed that the government recognises the need to have a WTO-compliant structure where the industry can be supported by it."...we are currently working on it but since Parliament is in session, I am not in a position to give an active comment on it," Irani said.On complaints regarding non-implementation of some decisions taken by the GST Council, Irani sought a paper from the industry so that the matter could be formally taken up with the Ministry of Finance.The minister further said the textiles industry, for too long, has been focussing on exports.The domestic market has huge potential, she said, adding the retail segment could be helped by new managerial skills. PTI RSN NKDBAL