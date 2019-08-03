Mechanic killed as turbine nozzle bursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar, Aug 3 (PTI) A mechanic was killed and five more were injured on Saturday when the nozzle of a turbine they were repairing burst at a hydro electricity project in Chamoli district.The incident occurred at a hydel project in Urgam valley of the district, Revenue Officer Chandrashekhar Vashishtha said, adding that the condition of three of the injured is stated to be critical.The deceased was identified as Deepak, a resident of Roorkee in Haridwar district, he said.Among the injured, two were undergoing treatment at a community health centre at Joshimath, while the three with critical injuries were referred to a higher centre, Vashishtha said. PTI CORR ALM IJT