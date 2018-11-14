Mechanism to be worked upon for coordination among army, police, paramilitary forces: Rijiju

Itanagar, Nov 14 (PTI) Union minister Kiren Rijiju Wednesday said a mechanism will be soon worked out in Arunachal Pradesh so that army, paramilitary forces and police can work in seamless coordination in the state."Relation between army and police need to be cordial at the highest level for the benefit of the country," the union minister of state for home said.His comments came in the wake of some soldiers vandalising the Bomdila police station and assaulting police personnel and civilians on November 3."I have already talked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor B D Mishra on the matter and will definitely work out a mechanism," Rijiju told PTI.He was here to flag off the second edition of Dalmia MTB (Mountain Terrain Bike) Arunachal challenge, which will start on Thursday from Itanagar and culminate at Mechukha in the state's West Siang district.On a report submitted by West Siang Superintendent of Police Raja Bantia to Arunachal Pradesh DGP SBK Singh stating that during the attack two army personnel pointed a light machine gun at him and fired two rounds in the air, Rijiju said the same report was submitted to him and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Bomdila."The army has instituted a court of inquiry and we will know the fact only after the inquiry report is submitted."... This is a sensitive matter ... Clashes between army and police are not good for the country as both are serving the nation," he said."The matter should not be fabricated as it is a serious matter ... There was misunderstanding as the situation could not be properly handled at the local level," Rijiju added.Sitharaman and Rijiju during a visit to Bomdila last week took stock of the situation arising out of the clashes between the army and police personnel.It occurred when a group of soldiers allegedly misbehaved with civilians and police personnel at the Buddha Mahotsav celebrations there. PTI UPL KK ZMN