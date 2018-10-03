MedAchievers partners with Venture India to launch $100 mn healthcare fund

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Healthcare platform MedAchievers Wednesday said it has partnered with business consultancy firm Venture India to launch a USD 100 million fund 'MedAchievers Connect' to fund cutting edge research in healthcare in India. "With this USD 100 million fund, we will be supporting 15 startups in India and through this we are looking to offer best balance between investments, innovations and implementation," MedAchievers Founder Harsha Vardhan said in a statement. MedAchievers, in the last four years, have supported startups in six geographies including the United Kingdom and Australia, he added. "Australian companies see incredible opportunity in Indian Healthcare market and are keen to learn from innovations happening in Indian healthcare market, while Australia can share its knowledge in sports medicine domain, which has matured in Australia," Venture India Founding Partner Kasprowicz said. MedAchievers has been working since 2014 in global business healthcare space. It has got over 400 hospitals onboard with over 50,000 medical doctors in India. The innovative technologies will be shared with these hospitals to improve healthcare delivery across India, Vardhan said. PTI AKT MKJ