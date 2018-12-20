Media bodies call for dropping charges against Manipur journalist

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Journalist bodies have called for dropping of charges against an Imphal-based journalist who was recently sentenced to one year in detention for criticising the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Manipur on social media. The District Magistrate of Imphal West had ordered detention of Kishorechand Wangkhem, a 39-year-old journalist who works for a TV channel, on November 27 allegedly after he uploaded videos criticising the BJP-led governments in Manipur and the Centre for observing Rani Jhansi's birth anniversary, a Manipur government order said. According to a state home department statement issued on December 14, the Advisory Board of the National Security Act (NSA), in its sitting held on December 11, had examined the allegations levelled against Wangkhem.On December 13, the board recommended that there were "sufficient grounds" to detain the scribe under the provisions of the NSA. The Indian Women's Press Corps, Press Club of India, Press Association and Federation of Press Clubs in India in a joint statement said, "His statements do not seem an attempt to disturb peace...it was a mere expression of opinion which cannot be equated with an attack to invite people to violence against the Government of India or Manipur to topple it..." "We, the undersigned journalist organisations express deep concern at the 12-month detention of a Manipur journalist, Kishorechand Wangkhem, under the National Security Act," it said. The statement said that to book individuals under non-bailable and harsh laws for allegedly using intemperate language to criticise government's decisions or individuals in government, is a measure of "governmental overreach" apart from being a violation of the fundamental right to free speech."We demand that the harsh provisions under which Wangkhem has been booked be dropped in the interests of justice and the right to freedom of speech and expression," it added. PTI UZM SRY