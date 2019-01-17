Media is exaggerating: Paris Jackson dismisses reports regarding treatment

Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Paris Jackson has rubbished the reports of seeking treatment for her health, saying the media is "exaggerating".The 20-year-old model, daughter of pop star Michael Jackson, said she is on a hiatus from social media and is in pink of health."The media is exaggerating per usual... Yes I've taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but I am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!" Jackson wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.She said she and rumoured beau, musician Gabriel Glenn will soon share "some new music"."Hope you guys' new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. I'll be back soon!" Jackson added.Her denial comes after reports claimed that Jackson had checked in to a treatment facility for her emotional health.In 2017, Jackson had opened up about a time when she was engaged in self-harm and attempted suicide. PTI RDS BKBK