Media Veteran Sandeep Sonwalkar joins PR Professionals as President- West

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, August 8th, 2019: Expanding its top executive line-up, PR Professionals (PRP) has appointed media veteran Sandeep Sonwalkar as the President - West. Sonwalkar will be based in PRP's Mumbai branch and head its operations. He will take on the mantle of strengthening the organization's presence in the financial capital and accelerating its development. Sonwalkar brings in over 25 years of professional experience in print & electronic media. Starting his career with Dainik Bhaskar in Jabalpur, he later moved to Univarta in Delhi and has worked with leading media organizations like NDTV India, Aajtak and India TV since then. At News 18 India, he had been working as a resident editor for Mumbai for two years when he was promoted to editor in 2018. Commenting on the appointment, Sarvesh Tiwari, MD, PR Professionals, said, I am delighted to announce that Sandeep Sonwalkar has joined PR Professionals as the President - West. Sandeeps rich experience and extraordinary acumen will certainly prove to be of considerable value to PR Professionals. Explaining his role Sandeep said, My role as a President will be strategic and is tasked with providing strong leadership for the Mumbai branch. I look forward to contributing to the companys vision of making PR Professionals as one of the leading communications firms of the country." Beginning in 2011 with a handful of people, PRP has grown steadily with a compound annual growth rate of almost 72 percent since 2014. The firm which started with real estate clients has, over the years, branched out into several other verticals like education, telecom, infrastructure, health, logistics, etc. Currently, PRP's 10 offices, over 100 employees and 150+ associates mark its pan-India presence. PWRPWR