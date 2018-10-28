MediaTek plans to collaborate with India firms to develop AI based applications

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Taiwanese chipset firm MediaTek plans to collaborate with Indian software companies to develop artificial intelligence-based applications which would in high demand with the adoption of emerging 5G technologies, a senior company official said. Artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions are expected to be in demand when 5G services would start rolling our across the world. Next generation technologies like AI, machine learning etc help devices customise on their own as per the habit or usage pattern of customers. "So far, for AI applications, Mediatek's partners have been big international companies like Google and Facebook. But for the next step we want to collaborate with local start-ups who want to develop AI-based applications for Indian market," MediaTek's Wireless Communication General Manager T L Lee told PTI."In 2018, we developed AI specific features function and application for global usage but as we move into 2019 we want to be part of the Indian community," Lee said.The company at the India Mobile Congress launched its AI-based Helio P70 with inbuilt central processing unit for computing functions and graphical processing unit for multimedia applications. India is the second largest market for MediaTek after China which accounts for 20-25 per cent of total smart devices business in MediaTek's global revenue. AI-based solutions are expected to be widely in demand for 5g services specially for autonomous cars, agriculture and health solutions. "We expect to have MediaTek's 5G solutions to come in market next year. We wil start working with telecom careers first for 5G solutions. Our priority for 2019 is to have field trials on 5G technology in India, US, China and Europe," Lee said. Lee said that MediaTek is now expanding business in India in area of telecom networks, Internet of Things, consumer electronics etc. "We will also set up labs and other resources to do research and development jobs. We have around 700 people. MediaTek will invest more in India in development on new technology in India," Lee said. PTI PRS MR