Medical board conducts post-mortem on Pak prisoner killed in jail

(Eds: Updates) Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) A three-member medical board Thursday carried out a post-mortem on the body of the Pakistani prisoner who was allegedly killed by fellow inmates at the Central Jail here. Dr Nand Lal, who was part of the board of doctors from the government-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital, said the examination was conducted under the supervision of a judicial magistrate. The post-mortem report will be submitted to the magistrate, he said. The body of Lashkar-e-Taiba operative who was serving a life sentence is kept at the mortuary and may be handed over to the Pakistan High Commission if it asks for it, police officials said. On Wednesday, Pakistan had expressed concern over media reports on Shakrullahs murder. Rupinder Singh, the inspector general in charge of prisons, said Shakrullah was allegedly murdered in the jails tv room when the inmates fought over what channel to watch. Initial reports said he was hit with a large stone. A case of murder has been registered at the Lalkothi police station against four jail inmates Ajit, Manoj, Kulvendra and Bhajan Meena under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Shakrullah was lodged at Jaipurs Central Jail since 2011, after being shifted from a jail in Punjab. He was accused of running a module involved in radicalising young people, with the support of Pakistan-based handlers. The Pakistani national was brought to Rajasthan after the states anti-terrorist squad sought to interrogate him on similar charges. The Pakistani national was booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and in 2017 sentenced to imprisonment for life. PTI SDA ASHASH