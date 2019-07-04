Medical officer held taking bribe in Rajasthan's Baran

Jaipur, Jul 4 (PTI) An official of a primary health centre was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Rajasthan's Baran district Thursday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. Medical Officer Dr Virendra Kumar had allegedly demanded Rs 12,000 from complainant Shyam Kumar Vaishnav for issuing an NoC for a construction work at a sub-health centre in Pipalda Kalan village, ACB Inspector Gyan Chand said. The accused had allegedly accepted Rs 7,000 during the verification of the complaint following which the ACB laid a trap and arrested him taking the remaining Rs 5,000, he said. The money was recovered from the accused, the ACB officer said. The role of Block Chief Medical Officer Dr Kamlesh Kumar was also being investigated, Gyan Chand added. PTI AG RDKRDK