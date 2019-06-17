Medical services hit in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Jun 17 (PTI) With thousands of doctors both from the government and private hospitals striking work Monday in solidarity with their West Bengal counterparts, medical services were severely hit in the state capital. Hundreds of resident doctors from three government hospitals and thousands of others from private hospitals resorted to strike on a call by Indian Medical Association. The three government hospitals whose doctors joined the stir are Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), King George's Medical University (KGMU) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS). With resident doctors striking work, the government hospital failed to admit any new patient, leaving senior doctors to attend to old patients only in the OPD. The situation in various private hospitals was worse where even the OPD remained non-operational. Patients, some of them in serious conditions, were seen waiting outside various government and private hospitals, making fervent pleas to the medical staffers to attend to their problems. SGPGIMS Chief Medical Superintendent Amit Agarwal said some 150 doctors of the institute were on strike due to which no operation was performed or new patients admitted. "Though new patients are not being admitted, senior doctors are attending to the ones already admitted in the hospital," said Dr Agarwal. KGMU spokesperson Sudhir Singh, however, claimed the work was only partially affected in the hospital, which has a strength of 575 resident doctors. Claiming that some resident doctors were working in some departments, Singh said 3,580 patients were attended to in the OPD, while 104 new patients were admitted and 22 operations performed. Similar conditions prevailed in the Lohia Hosptial. IMA Lucknow unit president G P Singh, meanwhile, said besides the resident doctors, some 4,000 private doctors struck work in private hospitals, nursing homes and clinics. Only emergency patients were being treated in private hospitals, Dr Singh said, adding hundreds of doctors held a protest at the IMA office here and demanded security for themselves. Balrampur Hospital director Rajiv Lochan said the patient flow has gone up by 35 to 40 per cent following the strike in other hospitals. Dr Lochan, however, claimed that medical services were going on as routine as there were no resident doctors there. Reports from Jhansi, Meerut, Gorakhpur and Varanasi said the strike call evoked a mixed response. PTI SAB SMI RAXRAX