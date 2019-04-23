Medical student commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old medical student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside his room in Delhi's GTB Hospital, police said Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as, Ashish Chaudhary (22), a native of Jaipur Rajasthan. He was a third-year student at the medical college associated with Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara, they said. According to Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Chaudhary, who was a third-year student of MBBS at University College of Medical Sciences, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan with the help of a cloth.Ashish was residing in old boys hostel. His room was found locked from inside, police said, adding no suicide note has been found and his belongings being checked. The family has been informed. Reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained and further proceedings are going on, police added. PTI NIT SMN