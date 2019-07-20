Medical student commits suicide in Rajasthan

Bikaner, Jul 20 (PTI) A medical student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room here, police said Saturday. Manisha Kumawat was pursing MBBS in Sardar Patel College here. She hanged herself in the hostel room, they added. The matter came to light on Saturday, police said. She was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.The reason of her taking the extreme step was not yet clear, police said.Kumawat hailed from Hanumangarh district of the state. PTI CORR SDA AQSAQS