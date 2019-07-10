Medical students caught cheating during semester exam

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) Twelve medical students were allegedly caught cheating during a semester examination here, an official said on Wednesday. Second and third year MBBS students of the Muzaffarnagar medical college, Begrajpur, were caught using electronic devices by the flying squad team of the Meerut university at the Jain Kanya PG College, where 142 students had appeared for their semester examination on Tuesday. The electronic devices were found hidden under the clothes and hair wigs during the frisking. One device was also found in the college washroom, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said. The students also misbehaved with the media and even broke one of the camera, the officer added. PTI CORR MAZHMB