Medium sugar eases on lower demand

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Medium sugar prices eased further at the Vashi wholesale market here today following lower demand from stockists and retailers.

Meanwhile, small sugar ended mixed on alternate bouts of buying and selling.

Medium sugar (M-30) fell by Rs 20 per quintal to Rs 3,222/3,450 from Mondays closing level of Rs 3,242/3,450.

However, small sugar (S-30) was quoted at Rs 3,150/3,252 per quintal as against Rs 3,156/3,250.

Following are todays closing rates for sugar (per quintal) with the previous rates given in brackets: Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 3,150/3,252 (Rs 3,156/3,250).

Medium sugar (M-30) quality: Rs 3,222/3,450 (Rs 3,242/3,450). PTI BPD ANS ANS