Medlife acquires Bengaluru-based Myra Medicines

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Health-tech platform Medlife Monday said it has acquired Bengaluru-based medicine delivery startup, Myra Medicines. Myra's acquisition will enable the company to strengthen its pharma business and accrue profits, Medlife said in a statement. The company, however, did not provide financial details of the acquisition. While Myra was earlier handling about 4,000 deliveries a day in Bengaluru alone, its services are now ready to be scaled across 22 cities this quarter, it added. Medlife Founder and CEO Tushar Kumar said, "Our acquisition of Myra Medicines will be a game changer in the delivery of quality services for access to medicines". Medlife is currently servicing over 20,000 deliveries every day across 29 states and having Myra on board will further strengthen its standing as a dependable and reliable partner for people's health, he added. "Myra was established with the vision of ensuring timely access to medicines across the country. We have implemented the model successfully in Bengaluru; but now with Medlife's support, the services will be extended to several other cities," Myra Medicines Co-Founders Faizan Aziz and Anirudh Coontoor said. PTI AKT ANSANS