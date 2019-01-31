scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Medlife acquires Mumbai-based MedLabz

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Health-tech firm Medlife Thursday said it has acquired Mumbai-based digital healthcare platform and diagnostics company MedLabz for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help the company consolidate its diagnostics business, Medlife said in a statement. The company has also launched its central laboratory in Bengaluru, it added. Medlife founder and Chief Executive Officer Tushar Kumar said: "The acquisition has come at an opportune time for both the companies. While MedLabz was looking to scale up business, we wanted to strengthen our diagnostic capabilities through a viable acquisition." The company, however, did not provide any financial details of the acquisition. Medlife, which is a leading player in the online pharmacy segment, recently announced plans to expand presence in the retail pharmacy segment. PTI AKT RUJ HRS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos