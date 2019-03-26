Medlife, Zoomcar, ixigo Partner with GrabOn for Cricket Fantasy League

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The 5th edition of GrabOn Cricket Fantasy League has drawn partners in the form of top players across various business verticals Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India(NewsVoir)As India gears up for the 12th season of the grand cricket bonanza, GrabOn is back with the 5th edition of the fan-favorite event - Cricket Fantasy League #GrabTheCup. For the uninitiated, the basic aim of Fantasy Cricket League is to choose players from various participating teams, the points scored will depend upon the players performance on the field. Unlike other fantasy leagues available in the market, the users don't have to deposit any amount to participate and win prizes. There are engaging activities like Match Predictor and Card-a-thon where players can earn easy points. This years event is presented by Medlife and Co-sponsored by ZoomcarUrbanTribe, ixigo, and Klook. Other partners who are part of the campaign are AppBrowzer, Ridex, Muze.fun and Coolwinks.com. As part of the campaign, the users will be able to participate and win exciting prizes such as product giveaways, vouchers, gift cards and more. Throughout the duration of Cricket Fantasy League, GrabOn plans to run exclusive cashback offers on Gift Cards for users. Commenting on the partnerships, Ashok Reddy CEO and Founder of GrabOn said, "We are very excited to partner with the big names across different verticals and we look forward to providing our partners and users with an engaging experience during this Cricket Season. Our Cricket Fantasy event has drawn huge participation from users in the past. This year the users have the chance to exclusive flight vouchers, television sets, Bluetooth headsets and prizes worth up to Rs. 25 Lakhs." This cricket season, earn points and score big, sitting at home. The participant(s) can visit the following link to start playing: www.grabon.in/cricketfantasy/. Image: GrabOn - Cricket Fantasy League PWRPWR