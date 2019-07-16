Medtalks Emerges as India's Leading Digital Platform for Integrated Healthcare Communications

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The platform has over 15,000 registered Healthcare Practitioners who choose from over 100 coursesIt offers over 1500 top doctor answered patient education videos being viewed by over 10,000 patientsNEW DELHI, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtalks (www.medtalks.in), a comprehensive digital platform providing pre recorded expert answers (1500 + videos already) to patient queries from highly qualified and reputed doctors across India, is emerging as the most preferred partner for learning and patient education in the country. It is the first such initiative dedicated to the greater good of simplifying and spreading medical awareness among the public. The platform already boasts of over 15,000 registered doctors and patient queries upward of 5,000 every month.India has less than one doctor for over 1,000 patients (WHO recommends a minimum doctor to patient ration of 1:1000) and this leads to patients using the Internet to self medicate after reading articles. Medtalks addresses this problem by providing the answers to those questions in simple recorded videos.This low doctor to patient ratio also leads to Healthcare Professionals not having time to update themselves by attending live Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Professional Development (CPD) Programs. Medtalks is a credible, easy to access, faster and flexible platform that enables doctors and other healthcare professionals to update their knowledge and acquire new certifications. The tech-driven platform offers CME and CPD courses online thereby empowering healthcare professionals throughout the country.For doctors, there are Diplomas and Specialization Certification courses online. For Paramedics, Nurses, Health Technicians and Allied Healthcare professionals, Medtalks offers clinical and soft skills training to enhance the quality of patient care. The aim is to provide quality training to grassroots level healthcare workers. The courses facilitated by Medtalks are certified by highly reputed institutes and aimed at career enhancement of the learners.Speaking about this, Mr. Nilesh Aggarwal, Founder Medtalks, and CEO, IJCP, said, "Medtalks is a one-stop shop doctor and patient education portal. We are happy to announce that the platform has been witnessing increasing traction amongst both consumers and medical practitioners. The fact that doctors attend to several patients a day leaves them with very less time to update their knowledge. Medtalks addresses this gap through its online courses and modules. Apart from this, we also enable patients to get credible information and advise on health issues through certified medical practitioners registered with us."Medtalks is also working towards providing other tech-enabled and simple facilities such as creation of patient discussion forums and integrating real-time two digital communications between patients and doctors. They also help facilitate discussions in various Indian regional languages to further optimize the scenario. Leveraging its well-thought out integration of medical expertise, and innovation with cutting-edge technology, Medtalks is set to become the most comprehensive and reputed single point marketplace of healthcare courses for professionals and students in India.About Medtalks:Medtalks is a comprehensive digital platform providing expert answers to patient queries from highly qualified and reputed doctors across India. It is the first such initiative in India dedicated to the greater good of simplifying and spreading medical awareness among the public. Apart from bridging the gap between doctors and patients, Medtalks is also focusing on another key area that has been left mostly unattended until now: Continuing Medical Education. India has a higher patient burden due to which an Indian doctor addresses more than 10 extra patients compared to those in the western countries on an average. This gives the doctors hardly any chance to further their knowledge base or keep themselves in sync with the rapid advancement in medicine and healthcare technology. What they need is a credible, easy to access, faster and flexible platform that enables them to acquire knowledge updation and new certifications. Medtalks aspires to be that much-needed support system to Indian healthcare professionals. The tech-driven platform offers CME and CPD courses online thereby empowering healthcare professionals throughout the country. PWRPWR